Late rally seals loss for Lady Antlers

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:30 am

It was a hitting and scoring fest at Tivy’s home softball field Tuesday that wound up with San Antonio McCollum taking down the Lady Antlers 24-9.

Tivy rapped out 14 hits, but committed eight errors while the Cowgirls had 19 hits with five errors.

Paige Melcher had three hits, while Tinlee Sanchez and Hannah Delgado managed two each to lead Tivy’s hit parade. Melcher, Sanchez and Lexi Callcott all batted across two runs, while multiple runs were scored by Melcher, Olivia Ortiz, and Callcott all with two.

Christy Medina was Tivy’s starting pitcher and went five innings before giving way to Amelia Balser in relief. Both had a pair of strikeouts.

Tivy led 6-2 at the end of one and tied the score at 9-9 by the end of five innings before McCollum’s decisive 10-run seventh innings sealed the loss for Tivy.

Tivy (0-6-1, 0-2) plays in the Dripping Springs tournament over the weekend with games scheduled against Cedar Park, Pilot Point, and Giddings.

The Lady Antlers are back into district play on Tuesday, March 3 at San Antonio Memorial.

