Lady Hawks drop opener to Faith Academy

Lady Hawks drop opener to Faith Academy

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 10:17 am

Our Lady of the Hills came up short in their season opener against Marble Falls Faith Academy Tuesday night at Cailloux Gym, falling 3-1 with set scores of 18-25, 20-25, 23-25.

Despite the loss, interim coach Alison Sheriff was pleased with the team’s effort.

“We played great for having only three returning players from last year and with so many new players who are adjusting to volleyball,” Sheriff said.

Sheriff served as head coach last year, but will hold the post until new coach – and former Lady Hawk Diana Wahrmund comes aboard next week. Sheriff is moving to Marble Falls.

Lucy Fritz led the Lady Hawks in kills with 12 ,while Catherine Westfall totaled eight. Ellie Cummings handed out four assists. Akemi Gutierrez pulled out six digs and Emily Gutierrez served up three aces.

The Lady Hawks will be on their home court again Thursday, Aug. 8 for a 10 a.m. start against San Antonio Atonement. There will be only a varsity match.

