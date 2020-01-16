Hawks take district win over Keystone - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks take district win over Keystone

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:36 pm

Our Lady of the Hills unlocked Keystone 48-37 to break through for its first TAPPS District-4 basketball victory on Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium.

The win against the San Antonio-based team put the Hawks' district mark at 1-2, and season total at 7-14.

William Cummings had a solid game and led the Hawks with 19 points.

James Ibarra scored nine, Matthew Cummings and Chandler Harris were in for seven each, Dalton Herndon recorded four points and Daniel Curran placed two.

The Hawks play Thursday on their home court versus SA Lutheran, starting at 6:30 p.m.

