Pirates come up short against Comfort - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates come up short against Comfort

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:53 am

Pirates come up short against Comfort Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

The Pirates lost out to the Bobcats of Comfort 86-44 on Tuesday in a non-district boys basketball game at Pirate Gym.

Kolten Kitchens scored 17 points and Joseph Carmouche recorded 10 to give Center Point two double digit scorers for the first time this season.

Carmouche and Kitchens also were top rebounders for the Pirates (0-3) with 10 and seven, respectively.

Leo Martinez finished with eight points, Cade Crawley managed four, Kolby Vincent put in three and Able Bustamante made two to complete Center Point’s scoring.

Crawley and Vincent were in for five rebounds each.

The Pirates will try and notch their first win of the year when they host San Antonio Lee Academy on Friday.

Posted in , on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:53 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]