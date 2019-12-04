Pirates come up short against Comfort

The Pirates lost out to the Bobcats of Comfort 86-44 on Tuesday in a non-district boys basketball game at Pirate Gym.

Kolten Kitchens scored 17 points and Joseph Carmouche recorded 10 to give Center Point two double digit scorers for the first time this season.

Carmouche and Kitchens also were top rebounders for the Pirates (0-3) with 10 and seven, respectively.

Leo Martinez finished with eight points, Cade Crawley managed four, Kolby Vincent put in three and Able Bustamante made two to complete Center Point’s scoring.

Crawley and Vincent were in for five rebounds each.

The Pirates will try and notch their first win of the year when they host San Antonio Lee Academy on Friday.