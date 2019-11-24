Lady Antlers earn third place in tourney, Robertson named to All-Tournament team

FLORESVILLE – Day one of the Floresville Basketball Tournament resulted in a pair of big wins for the Lady Antlers on Thursday, Nov. 21.

In game one, Tivy collared the Somerset Bulldogs 44-17.

Audrey Robertson scored 15 points and was joined along the way by Presleigh Way’s seven, Julia Becker’s six, Codi Becker’s five, four a piece by Liz Twiss and Riley Dill, two from Cassidy Harmon and one from Ashlynn Way.

Game two had Tivy outracing Edinburg Vela’s Sabercats 57-24.

Robertson was again in the books with 15 points and Presleigh Way was good for seven=.

Six points each were turned in by the quartet of Ashlee Zirkel, Dill, Ashlynn Way and Twiss. Harmon scored five, Julia Becker had four points and Codi Becker ended with two to complete points for Tivy.

DAY TWO IS 1-1

Day two results showed the Lady Antlers besting San Antonio Brackenridge 50-29 and losing 46-40 to San Antonio Holmes, which pushed Tivy into the third place game on Saturday.

Robertson paced Tivy with 13 points in the win over the Eagles and Julia Becker was good for 11.

Utilizing every heathy player on the roster allowed nine more contributions from Twiss with seven points, Harmon and Ashlynn Way with four each, Dill having three and two each out of Codi Becker, Laila Casillas, Presleigh Way and Zirkel.

Robertson went for another 15 points in the loss to the Huskies and Julia Becker gave the team 11.

Dill scored and two points a piece were credited to Harmon, Codi Becker, Presleigh Way and Twiss.

THIRD PLACE TROPHY

Third place was taken by Tivy with a 51-41 win over Laredo Alexander on Saturday and Robertson was named to the All-Tournament team.

Robertson scored 14 against Alexander’s Bulldogs and averaged 14.4 for all five games.

Dill stepped up and supplied 10 points, Presleigh Way made nine, six each came by way of Codi Becker and Liz Twiss, while Julia Becker and Cassidy Harmon scored three a piece.

Tivy opens the District 26-5A portion of its schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Seguin. The game also marks Tivy’s defense of last season’s district championship in a year when the Lady Antlers advanced to the UIL State Girls Basketball Tournament