Lady Hawks drop game to JPII

Our Lady of the Hills went to 1-1-1 for the season after losing 6-3 to Schertz John Paul II in TAPPS 3A District 4 girls soccer action Monday at Kerrville’s Soccer Complex.

The Lady Hawks earned goals from Gabby Michalak off a free kick in the first half and a corner kick in the second half, in addition to another second half goal by Gracie Morris. Michalak figured in Morris’ goal with the assist.