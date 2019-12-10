Lady Hawks drop game to JPII

Our Lady of the Hills went to 1-1-1 for the season after losing 6-3 to Schertz John Paul II in TAPPS 3A District 4 girls soccer action Monday at Kerrville’s Soccer Complex.
The Lady Hawks earned goals from Gabby Michalak off a free kick in the first half and a corner kick in the second half, in addition to another second half goal by Gracie Morris. Michalak figured in Morris’ goal with the assist.
Ellie Cummings was on goal and recorded 12 saves.
OLH is off until Thursday, Dec. 19 when the Lady Hawks host San Antonio St., Gerard starting at 5 p.m.
