Tinajero advances to state, Tivy CC competes are regionals

CORPUS CHRISTI – Freshman racer Ximena Tinajero can check state qualifier off her bucket list after she advanced from the Class 5A Region-IV Cross Country Meet held Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Tinajero finished 11th overall out of 175 total runners and when her individual finish was adjusted she was fourth out of runners whose team failed to advance from regional. Under UIL’s format the top four teams at reginal reach state and then the next 10 individuals.

Tinajero clocked 19:51 for 5K (3.1 miles) and will now race at the UIL State Cross Country Met to be held Saturday, Nov. 9 in Round Rock at Old Settler’s Park.

“I’m really proud of Ximena for qualifying and proud of all the kids for the season they had,” said Tivy head coach Kevin Pope.

The Lady Antlers entered regional ranked as the 15th best team but wound up coming in ninth. District 26-5A titlist Boerne Champion won regional followed by Dripping Springs, Austin Johnson and Mission Sharyland.

Teammates joining Tinajero in the race and their places were Mackenzie Caraway (67th, 21:59), Jolie Wallace-Ellis (80th, 22:23), Avery Freeman (82nd, 22:27.24), Leah Neal (83rd, 22:27.34), Kendyl Turner (97th, 22:38) and Sara Bowers (143rd, 24:16).

Varsity boys

Tivy was represented by Cory Pena and Ethan Wrase in the boys’ race where Pena came in 83rd among 183 runners and Wrase was 99th.

Pena’s 5K time was 18:24 and Wrase ran 18:39.

Champion also took home the boys’ team title