Fernandez finishes in top third at state meet

ROUND ROCK – Vanessa Fernandez concluded a fantastic season and her high school cross country career by representing Center Point at the UIL State Meet on Saturday.

Fernandez finished 53rd out of 151 Class 2A athletes from all four regions who converged at Old Settler’s Park. Her time was 13:11, which was her best ever.

“I felt trashed after my race, but so happy to realize what I’ve been able to accomplish this year,” said Fernandez. “I had some jitters before the race, but was pleased with how I ran and now it’s on to college."

Fernandez will make a visit to Jacksonville (Tx) College on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and meet potential teammates, who are also being recruited by the school’s coaching staff.

Shaking out among Class 27-2A runners which is the district Fernandez qualified from to regionals and then state, she was ninth best. There were four San Saba Lady Armadillos, three Harper Lady Longhorns and one Mason Lady Puncher ahead of Fernandez. San Saba did not repeat as state champion but did manage team bronze.

“I’m so proud of Vanessa and hope her accomplishments inspire some of our younger athletes to come out and join the cross country program,” said head coach Shanna Crawley.