Lady Antlers hammer Harlandale, face LBJ in bi-district

Lady Antlers hammer Harlandale, face LBJ in bi-district

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 3:56 pm

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 3:56 pm

SAN ANTONIO -- Tivy's girls closed the door on their regular season basketball season and opened the curtain on their traditional playoff run when they hammered Harlandale 50-27 on Tuesday night at Indian Gym. 

The Lady Antlers finished as District 26-5A's basketball runner-up at 14-2 (28-5 overall) and are slated now to take on Austin LBJ in bi-district playoff action on Monday, Feb. 17 in Dripping Springs at 6 p.m. Tivy is shooting for a third straight trip to the UIL State Girls Basketball Tournament.

Against Harlandale, Audrey Robertson hit slightly above her season scoring average by netting 17 points. Julia Becker scored 11 points, while Ashlynn Way added nine, Ashlee Zirkel made five, Presleigh Way managed three, Codi Becker chipped in two and Cassidy Harmon ended with one.

Junior Varsity

Tivy won the junior varsity game 47-16 when Laurel Pruitt scored 17 and Jamie Jackson added 11.

Hailey Hernandez finished with eight.Laila Casillas pitched in five, while Jaida Davis, Nana Dolley and Ashlynn Davison knocked down two points to round out JV scoring.

Freshmen

Harlandale handed Tivy’s freshmen a narrow loss, 23-21.

Posted in , on Thursday, February 13, 2020 3:56 pm.

