Hawks struggle, lose to Sacred Heart 57-32

HALLETTSVILLE – Our Lady of the Hills' attempts at a playoff run now face an uphill climb after the Hawks 57-32 district setback against Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

“We’ll probably need to win three of the last four games to get in,” said OLH head coach Chris Ramirez.

A single digit second quarter doomed the Hawks when they were outscored 11-3 and trailed at half 27-13.

OLH (7-16, 1-3) was led by 11 points form William Cummings and 10 from James Ibarra.

Chandler Harris, and Dalton Herndon scored four apiece, Matthew Cummings had tow and Sam Cummings had one.

The Hawks will begin the second half of league play in San Antonio on Friday against Castle Hills, and have remaining district games slated with New Braunfels Christian (home), SA Keystone (away), and Sacred Heart (home). In addition, there is also a nondistrict home game with SA Great Hearts.