Hawks capture win in thriller over Gervin Academy

In a game that saw 21 lead changes and nine ties, Our Lady of the Hills finally came out on top 69-63 versus the Gervin Academy Coyotes in non-district basketball action Friday at Callioux Gymnasium.

The win marked the Hawks' sixth of the season and came about after a furious first half ,where the OLH was scorched for 26 points by Coyotes’ point guard Javon Weathers enroute a 34-32 halftime deficit for the Hawks.

“Going to a double team on him (Weathers) and simply taking care of the ball better, particularly in the fourth quarter was the difference in allowing us to win the game,” said OLH head coach Chris Ramirez.

That adjustment and 19 second half points scored by James Ibarra eventually tilted momentum in the Hawks’ direction. Ibarra wound up with 31, which did not match Weathers’ 40 for the game, but Ibarra’s supporting cast parlayed their defense into forcing more turnovers in the second half as well as diversifying the scoring.

Matthew Cummings finished with 10 points, William Cummings and Chandler Harris had nine each, Daniel Curran and Dalton Herndon dropped in four points , and Luke Martinez added two points while quarterbacking most of the offense from his own point guard position. By contrast, Weathers was asked to start and finish most offensive possessions for the Coyotes. Only three more Coyotes scored during the game.

Early on, however, things were tight.

There were 11 lead changes in the first quarter alone and OLH eventually broke a 13-13 deadlock to lead 20-17 after the first period. Gervin Academy won the second quarter to lead by two points at intermission after five lead changes and three ties during that eight minute span.

The Hawks' defensive changes began showing OLH’s control in the third when there were only four lead changes and a pair of stalemates. The Hawks went into the fourth quarter with a 50-47 lead , and after a three pointer by the Coyotes knotted the game 56-56 with 6:05 to play, the Hawks used a combination of field goals (5) and free throws (3) to earn the win.

OLH is set to begin its TAPPS district schedule Tuesday with San Antonio Castle Hills at their home gym.