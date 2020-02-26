Antlers open district with 12-2 win over Seguin

The season opener also served as the first District 26-5A game of the year for Tivy’s baseball Antlers, who made short work of the Seguin Matadors 12-2 on Tuesday and Antler Field.

Cole Miears pitched all five innings of the game that was called due to high school baseball’s 10-run rule. Miears allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two.

Backing up Miears’ performance on the mound was a 13-hit attack by Tivy bats, which included a homerun by Fisher Roberts and triple from Luke Hale. The Antlers blasted two Seguin pitchers, opening with seven ruins in the first inning, four in the second, and one more in the fifth.

Miears led the charge at the plate with three hits, followed by two each from Travis White and Hale.

Stoney Rhodes and Cooper Duennenberg each had three RBIs. Cole Mixon, Roberts, White and Hale also had single runs batted in.

Crossing home plate scoring two runs apiece were White, Rhode, and Hale.

Tivy engages in tournament competition at San Marcos this weekend, and gets back to district play on Tuesday, March 3 at San Antonio McCollum.