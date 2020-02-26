Lady Antlers take down Wagner, advance to regional finals

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers survived several San Antonio Wagner rallies, foul troubles and the outright familiarity that the Thunderbirds had with Tivy to take a 63-54 win over Wagner in girls Class 5A regional quarterfinals action at Northside ISD Sports Gym on Tuesday.

The win propelled Tivy (31-5) into the Region-IV tourney for the third consecutive year and the Lady Antlers will be trying for a third consecutive trip to the UIL State Girls’ Basketball Tournament when the take on Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial on Friday at the same facility.

And third was also a key component against the Thunderbirds since the third round match marked Tivy’s third time to face Wagner this season. The Lady Antlers defeated Wagner twice during District 26-5A matchups, but Tuesday’s face off tested the old sports cliche that it’s hard to beat a team three times.

“It’s always a challenge to beat a team three times, especially one like Wagner,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “They are quick, well coached and were willing to shoot. They’re a good team,” said Dill.

Tivy led 16-9 after the first quarter and went up by as many as 14 at 25-11 in the second period to make it seem that the path to the regional classic was going to be anything but difficult. Wagner, however went on a 9-0 surge during a 1:21 stretch just before halftime to cut its deficit to 25-20, before free throws from Julia Becker and a basket by Ashlee Zirkel steadied the team somewhat for Tivy to lead 29-22 at the break.

Becker and Zirkel ended the game with 19 and 10 points, respectively. They, along with remaining starters Audrey Robertson, Presleigh Way and Ashlynn Way set the tone early when all five scored in the first period. Robertson wound up with 19 points while Presleigh Way finished with 11 and Ashlynn Way added four.

“We worked really hard on our offense versus their defense and executed really well, especially in the first half,” Dill said.

Execution became sporadic in the second half as fouls piled up, hampering the flow for Tivy, allowing the Thunderbirds to stay aggressive when they had the ball in their hands. Ashlynn Way and Becker both picked up their third fouls with almost five minutes still left in the third quarter when Wagner crept to within three points at 39-36.

Tivy eventually rallied behind free throws from Robertson and a three-pointer from Becker to secure an eight-point advantage, 45-37, heading into the final period. The lead grew to 49-39 with 6:34 to play in the game when Ashlynn Way fouled out, taking a stout defensive hand to Tivy’s bench. Zirkel and Presleigh Way were whistled for their third fouls midway through the final frame and Becker collected a fourth infraction.

Having to become slightly less aggressive defensively than is their norm, the Lady Antlers were forced into playing more zone than usual down the stretch, which meant not using their hands to fluster Wagner’s own offensive continuity.

“We still played good defense even when we switched, but Wagner proved why they are a good team,” said Dill.

The Thunderbirds caused some nervous moments for Tivy faithfuls, and gave their own fans reason to hope, when they trailed by only one, 52-51 with 2:27 in the game. But Becker and Presleigh Way shook off their foul issues and sank five of five free throws to punch the lead back to 59-51, and then each made field goals off assists from Robertson to help ensure Tivy’s win. For the game, Tivy sank 22 of 27 free throws.

Friday's regional final game with Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial tips off at 6 p.m. at the gym, which is part of the Dub Farris Sports Facility and located along Loop 1604 West in San Antonio.