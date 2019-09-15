Lady Antlers win division at Jacob Krebs Invitational

HARPER – Tivy cross country runners delivered positively in several ways at the Jacob Krebs Invitational on Saturday, Sep. 14 in Harper.

The varsity Lady Antlers defeated Fredericksburg to win their division with 55 points to the Lady Billies’ 96.

Ximena Tinajero bettered 61 other runners with an excellent time of 12:29 over the two miles that all girls competed at in Harper. Tinajero finished 26 seconds ahead of Llano’s Anna Casey, who was a state qualifier last year.

Top 20 finishers earned medals at Harper, and Jolie Wallace-Ellis (13:48), Avery Freeman (13:51), and Mackenzie Caraway (14:00) were also among hardware winners with finishes that ranked 9-11-18.

Sara Bowers ran 14:21 and was 26th, Taylor Henry was 28th with 14:22, and Leah Neal came in 29th at 14:25 to account as Tivy’s top seven, with the first five counting towards scoring.

Avery Malinak (14:31), Gabby Watts (14:41), and Priscilla Guzman (14:57) also ran the race where they placed 31-34-42.

“Our gap time got better on both teams,” said head coach Kevin Pope.

He was referring to the time span between the team’s lead runner, and the team’s two, three, four and five runners.

“We had been having too big of a gap between our number one runner and everyone else, but at this meet the kids ran better, and closer together. We want to close that gap to less than two minutes. It would be ideal if we can get it down to one minute or less between the top five.

Boys Varsity

Rivalry runs in the varsity boys division wound up with the Billies ahead of the Antlers 25-39 when tallies were official, but the Antlers lessening gap times were even more impressive than those turned in by the girls.

Payne Bates- Marquez was fourth in a 5K (3.1 miles) time of 18:02 among 41 racers. Adding to the score were Cory Pena finishing fifth in 18:04, Ethan Wrase sixth with

18:12, Tyler Logue running 19:33 for 16th, and Canon Jalowy being 21st with 19:55. The top 20 finishers all medaled.

Tivy’s second wave consisted of Jonathan Barkley (23rd, 19:56); Enrique Segura (24th, 20:09); ); Lawson Behrens (25th, 20:12); and Aaron Barefoot (26th, 20:18).

Girls JV

Tivy’s junior varsity girls finished fourth behind Fredericksburg, Medina, and Harper, and ahead of Junction.

Jazmyne Rios (15:15), Gianna Rivas (15:59), and Mina Fuentes (16:00) finished in places 9-18-19 as to three Lady Antlers. There were 56 JV girls in the race.

Boys JV

The Antlers junior varsity boys were one point better than their counterparts from Fredericksburg, 35-36, to claim a bragging rights in that division.

Dylan Pena (19:48), Aidan Viera (20:46), xxx Cisneros (21:07), Jyden Busby (21:30), Michael Wingard (21:31), and Angel Aguilar (22:00) took home six of the medals in the race and placed 1-7-8-11-12-16.