Lady Antlers roll in loop play against McCollum

Tivy took San Antonio McCollum’s best shots and shook off the pesky Cowgirls in four sets 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18 enroute to a District 26-5A volleyball win at Antler Gym on Tuesday night.

“There’s a lot to learn from this win, because McCollum is well coached and has good volleyball IQ,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.

At the onset of the match, however, it appeared the Lady Antlers were one grade better by grabbing the first two sets with some gritty efforts.

After McCollum took an 8-7 lead in the first set, Tivy managed to tie, then eke back in front for good when Kierson Jalowy stepped to the service line and started a five-point run that put Tivy ahead 13-8.

Ally Scheidle and Haley Davis were instrumental during the rally with a block and kill shot. Scheidle’s final kill advantaged the Lady Antlers 24-17 and Savanna Trahan served game point for the victory.

Despite the final margin in the second set, Tivy was hard-pressed, because the Cowgirls nickel and dimed their way in front 17-16 and appeared to have momentum. Enter Jalowy again at the service line, where she jump-started the final nine points. Davis helped the cause with a pair of blocks and Jalowy aced the final serve to secure things.

On the night, Jalowy and Scheidle wound up with five aces each. Davis led in blocks with four.

The third set appeared to be headed Tivy’s way as well, with the Lady Antlers leading 21-19, but McCollum performed its own gut check, knotting the score at 24-24 and winning with a pair of serves that Tivy failed to send back.

“We erred a lot in that third set, and also the fourth set,” said Coates.

“McCollum is a good defensive team and we helped build that confidence with some of our errors. Sometimes a young team like we are, for the most part, puts pressure on itself and we allowed them back in the match. But, I’m also very proud of us for coming back like we did,” Coates said.

The fourth set rally for the match win started when Tivy trailed 13-9 and Jalowy was again up to serve. Kindal Bown made a kill during that first serve that triggered Tivy’s seven-point run, upping the home team’s margin to 16-13. Brown managed three more kills when Scheidle was at the line, where she put down six points for 23-18.

McCollum’s own service error, combined with Tyler Elkins’ final serve, combined for Tivy’s deciding win of the match.

Brown stepped up 17 kills to lead Tivy in that department, which normally is occupied by Scheidle, causing her coach to assess Brown’s development this season.

“Kindal is putting the ball in the right places. She’s improving with every match,” said Coates.

That kind of improvement bodes well for the Lady Antlers going forward, although Scheidle did show why she was recently selected as the San Antonio Express News Player of the Week recently for a series of triple-doubles. Against the Cowgirls, Scheidle blasted 11 kills, recorded 22 assists and added 21 digs. It marked her third triple-double in a row.

But it truly was a team effort.

Assists leader was Neva Henderson with 25. Trahan continues to guard the back row at a very high level and came away with 25 digs.

With the win, the Lady Antlers moved to 19-8 for the year and more importantly, 2-0 in district action.

Next Match for the Antlers on the road Friday vs. San Antonio Memorial.