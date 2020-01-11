Antlers struggle in SV tourney

SPRING BRANCH – Goals were hard to come by for the Antlers during games played in the Smithson Valley Rangers Soccer Classic.

In three games, the Antlers were blanked in two of them.

Tivy (1-7) lost to El Paso Americas 3-0 on Saturday when Americas snuck in all its goals in the first half.

Josh Shantz had six saves for Tivy.

“We made some adjustments at half and played much better. Americas had to make some good saves from shots so we should have put a few in, but didn't,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “We get the next week to prepare for district. We need to get healthy and work on some things to get ready for Seguin on Friday. This is where it starts to count, so we have got to be better moving forward, and we will be."

In their first game of the tourney the Antlers were blanked by Smithson Valley 6-0 and lost to Pearland Dawson 4-2.

“We looked much better against Dawson. We had a ton of opportunities that we just missed, and gave them two goals that they didn't deserve. Our goals came from Esteban Gonzales, and Rafael Rangel, and Zach Donaldson had an assist,” said Zunker.

Shantz had seven saves versus Dawson.

The Antlers will open district play when the travel to Seguin. Game time is 7 p.m.