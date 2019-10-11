Antler JV, freshmen tame Coyotes - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antler JV, freshmen tame Coyotes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 11:42 pm

Antler JV, freshmen tame Coyotes 0 comments

A long road trip to Uvalde was rewarded with a 37-6 victory posted by the Tivy junior varsity football team in Thursday District 14-5A action.

Zach Donaldson scored twice and Tivy received single touchdowns from Layne Zales, Hunter Kramer and Kam Tackett. The defense played outstanding by containing Uvalde to negative total yards and also tallying a safety.

Freshmen

At the home digs of Antler Stadium, the Antler freshmen team blasted Uvalde 41-6.

Jake Layton threw three touchdown passes that amounted to 121 yards.

Jackson Johnston caught one that went for 20 yards, Colton Smith hauled in another that covered 56 yards and Luke Johnston raced 45 yards with another catch.

Scoring runs came from the legs of Nate Ramirez, who went 41 yards. Smith scored from 26 yards out and Landon Barnett went over 19 yards for a Tivy touchdown.

Kavon Casillas kicked five successful extra points.

Luke Johnston and Ramirez both snagged interceptions. Ramirez’s pick off was the result of a deflection by Noah Zastrow deflection.

The Tivy junior varsity squad will host San Antonio Memorial at 5:30 on Thursday, while the freshmen will be on the road to face the Minutemen.

Posted in , on Friday, October 11, 2019 11:42 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]