Antler JV, freshmen tame Coyotes

A long road trip to Uvalde was rewarded with a 37-6 victory posted by the Tivy junior varsity football team in Thursday District 14-5A action.

Zach Donaldson scored twice and Tivy received single touchdowns from Layne Zales, Hunter Kramer and Kam Tackett. The defense played outstanding by containing Uvalde to negative total yards and also tallying a safety.

Freshmen

At the home digs of Antler Stadium, the Antler freshmen team blasted Uvalde 41-6.

Jake Layton threw three touchdown passes that amounted to 121 yards.

Jackson Johnston caught one that went for 20 yards, Colton Smith hauled in another that covered 56 yards and Luke Johnston raced 45 yards with another catch.

Scoring runs came from the legs of Nate Ramirez, who went 41 yards. Smith scored from 26 yards out and Landon Barnett went over 19 yards for a Tivy touchdown.

Kavon Casillas kicked five successful extra points.

Luke Johnston and Ramirez both snagged interceptions. Ramirez’s pick off was the result of a deflection by Noah Zastrow deflection.

The Tivy junior varsity squad will host San Antonio Memorial at 5:30 on Thursday, while the freshmen will be on the road to face the Minutemen.