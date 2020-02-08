Hawks close season with loss to Sacred Heart - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks close season with loss to Sacred Heart

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 10:33 am

OLH closed out its basketball season at Callioux Gymnasium on Friday in what was a hard fought 77-69 defeat at the hands of Hallettsville Sacred Heart.

The loss leaves the two-time TAPPS state champions on the outside of the playoffs this year, finishing 8-20 overall, 1-7 in district.

Dalton Herndon popped the Indians for half a dozen three-pointers to total 20 as lead scorer for the Hawks. James Ibarra recorded 16 points on the night and Matthew Cummings finished with 14.

Thomas Taylor and William Cummings both hit for three points, Luke Martinez and Daniel Curran were good for two points and one was scored by Sam Cummings.

Despite an unusual up-and-down campaign, OLH head coach Chris Ramirez still had much praise for his team.

“I'm very proud of the effort and fight the team played with against Sacred Heart. That's the mentality we will build upon and carry forward to the spring and summer and be excited to begin the next season with,” said Ramirez. “I'm most appreciative of my two seniors. Daniel Curran and William Cummings provided excellent leadership, work ethic and grit throughout their tenure at OLH. They will certainly be missed. We are all, always, proud to be a Hawk."

