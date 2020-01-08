Lady Antlers pull away for 50-39 win over Champion - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Antlers pull away for 50-39 win over Champion

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:47 pm

BOERNE – The Tivy Lady Antlers bounced back in a big way by taking down rival Boerne Champion 50-39 for a District 26-5A basketball victory on Tuesday night at Charger Gym.

Tivy overcame the Chargers by scoring 16 points in the fourth and limiting Champion to 10 to pull away after leads of only three at halftime and five after three quarters.

The Lady Antlers were led by Audrey Robertson with 15 points.

Presleigh Way and Ashlee Zirkel bookended Robertson’s effort with 10 each. while Julia Becker and Ashlynn Way each added six points. Liz Twiss finished with two points and Cassidy Harmon pitched in a free throw.

Tivy went to the free throw line 21 times and converted 14 to get back on track after losing its previous game to San Antonio Veterans Memorial.

The Lady Antlers will host San Antonio Harlandale on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

