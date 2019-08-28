Tivy JV, frosh split games with MV - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Tivy JV, frosh split games with MV

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:37 am

Tivy JV, frosh split games with MV

The Lady Antler junior varsity and freshmen squads split games with Medina Valley Tuesday night in pre-season play at Antler Gym.

JV

The Lady Antler Junior Varsity team lost in straight sets and the final scores were 12-25, 22-25 and the second set was 22-25. No other match information was available

Freshmen

The Freshman team took down the Lady Panthers in two sets, 25-16, 25-17.

Quency Guerriero made three kills, and had five aces. Dalis Rodriguez had three aces, and two kills. Harli Watson also had three kills.

Both teams return to the court on Friday, as they travel to Seguin to begin District 26-5A action.

