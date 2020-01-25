Lady Pirates struggle to contain Mason - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Pirates struggle to contain Mason

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:17 pm

Lady Pirates struggle to contain Mason Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

CENTER POINT – The Mason Lady Punchers left Center Point with a 57-12 win over the Lady Pirates on Friday night at Pirate Gym in a District 27-2A girls basketball contest.

Kammi Skeen supplied all the points for the Lady Pirates against the state-ranked Lady Punchers.

Other leaders for Center Point were Victoria Beckerson with four assists, Iris Lozano with four rebounds and Jaylin Haughie making three steals.

Center Point is slated to host another of the state’s ranked teams when Harper comes calling Tuesday, and then a road game is scheduled in Junction on Friday.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:17 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]