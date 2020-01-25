Lady Pirates struggle to contain Mason

CENTER POINT – The Mason Lady Punchers left Center Point with a 57-12 win over the Lady Pirates on Friday night at Pirate Gym in a District 27-2A girls basketball contest.

Kammi Skeen supplied all the points for the Lady Pirates against the state-ranked Lady Punchers.

Other leaders for Center Point were Victoria Beckerson with four assists, Iris Lozano with four rebounds and Jaylin Haughie making three steals.

Center Point is slated to host another of the state’s ranked teams when Harper comes calling Tuesday, and then a road game is scheduled in Junction on Friday.