LLANO – Sam Cummings medaled and was one of three OLH cross country runners who competed at Llano’s Pre-District Meet on Wednesday.

Cummings came in seventh out of 46 JV runners and crossed the finish line in 21:30 for his 5K competition.

Aaron Lehde was 24th at 23:38.

Fey Jung ran I the JV girls division and paced 19th among 32 athletes with her two mile time being 18:41.