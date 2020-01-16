Lady Pirates fall to late Junction rally - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Pirates fall to late Junction rally

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:15 pm

Lady Pirates fall to late Junction rally

CENTER POINT -- A potential District 27-2A basketball victory slipped away for the Lady Pirates when they suffered a fourth quarter slump in what wound up being a 46-26 loss to Junction on Tuesday.

Center Point (1-7, 0-1) was down by five at intermission and only seven, 30-23, as the fourth quarter began. The Eagles, however pressed forward to a 16-3 margin to run away for the win.

Senior Kammi Skeen and freshman Victoria Beckerson each scored 10 points for the Lady Pirates. Jaylin Haughie, Vanessa Fernandez and Iris Lozano all had two each.

Skeen posted nine rebounds for the Center Point. Haughie recorded four assists, while Beckerson added four steals.

The Lady Pirates travel to San Saba on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to face the state ranked Armadillos.

