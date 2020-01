The Lady Antlers began District 26-5A soccer with a 2-0 win over Seguin at Antler Stadium on Friday.

Aaliyah Jasso had four saves for Tivy, which got its goals form Dannie Marks and Asley Cafe.

Alyece assisted Café on her goal.

Tivy is 5-3-1 overall and plays twice next week when San Antonio McCollum hosts Tivy on Tuesday before the Lady Antlers are at home again to face San Antonio Memorial on Friday.