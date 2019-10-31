Lady Antlers finish strong, will face Austin LBJ in bi-district match

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy stretched its volleyball win streak to six straight matches when the Lady Antlers overcame Harlandale in five sets on Tuesday at Indian Gym..

Set scores of 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14 during hard-fought competition resulted in the Lady Antlers upping their 26-5A mark to 13-3, clinching second place behind Boerne Champion and cementing their 30th win of the season.

Ally Scheidle paced the Lady Antlers in three categories with 20 kills, 22 assists and four aces.

Savana Trahan sharked the Indians to the tune of 43 digs and Hailey Davis made four blocks.

Kills breakdowns for other Lady Antlers showed Keirson Jalowy with 15, Kindal Brown getting three, Davis and Paige Melcher making two each and Shayla Slaughter with one.

In the assists department Neva Henderson added 17 and Trahan put up two.

Jalowy served three aces, while one a piece came from Henderson, Tyler Elkins and Melcher.

Scheidle found time to record 26 digs. Jalowy nailed 21 digs, Elkins had eight, while Slaughter, Melcher and Henderson went for seven each, Tinlee Sanchez posted six digs and Brown and Davis each finished with two.

Melcher threw in three blocks to her efforts.

Junior Varsity

The Lady Antler junior varsity team lost in three sets by scores of 14-25, 22-25, 12-15

Amelia Balser had seven digs and Maddie Dominguez had five. Balser and Abi Haines both had four kills. Emma Miller had four aces.

Freshmen

The freshmen bowed out in two sets 22-25, 21-25.

Quency Guerriero made six kills and had nine digs. Ariana Munerlynhad three kills and 10 digs. Hazel Wellborn was good for 10 assists.

Tuesday night's games closed out the season for sub-varsity teams.

The Lady Antler varsity squad (13-3, 30-11) will advance to the bi-district round of playoffs and are set to take on Austin LBJ Tuesday night at 7:00 in Dripping Springs.