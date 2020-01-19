Antlers hold off S.A. McCollum 54-49

San Antonio McCollum did not play like a team that had only one district win, while the Tivy Antlers played like a team in desperate need of one after two straight District 26-5A road losses, and the confines of the home gym welcomed Tivy back to the victory column Friday night.

The win was welcome, although the final 54-49 outcome was anything but easy.

“McCollum brought the house and threw every punch they had,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young. “But we did something that was difficult and dug in. We made free throws when it counted and got rebounds and loose balls when we had to. There were a lot of hustle points earned by us."

With the win, Tivy snapped its two game slide and moved to 6-2 to remain among the top tier of teams within the district. The Antlers went to 17-9 overall.

Four of the team’s seven seniors figured prominently in the final 3:45 of the game after the Cowboys had taken a 46-43 lead, starting with Abraham Viera who scored nine of his game-high 16 points during that stretch.

Viera’s first basket of the quarter cut the deficit to 46-45 and Viera put Tivy up for keeps when he bucketed a field goal and free throw that raised the Antlers up 48-46. On both his baskets he took passes from senior teammates Jackson Young and Will Johnston. C

hristian Gorham’s two charity tosses were good and Tivy led 52-49 before Viera put the Cowboys on ice with a pair of free throws with six seconds on the clock. Gorham finished with six points.

“All seven seniors did something to help. There were some things that won’t show up in stats, but everybody on the team knew this was a big game for us. We had to have it,” said Young.

Niko Nieto, Demetrius Cubbage and John Henry Hayes comprise the rest of the seniors on Tivy’s roster.

It was Will Johnston and freshman brother Jackson Johnston who kept the Antlers afloat, point-wise, in the first half when Jackson Young, and Viera were facing double team after double team.

Jackson Johnston poured in 10 consecutive points starting towards the end of the first quarter, continuing into the second, and moving Tivy from an 8-7 deficit to a 15-11 lead. He wound up with 14 points on the night.

Will Johnston finished with 10 points, eight of which came in the second quarter. He scored Tivy’s final six of the half to ensure the Antlers led at the break 30-27.

"Jackson (Young) and Abraham were seeing two people in their way, but the Johnston boys play hard and that really helped us,” said coach Young. Jackson Young was limited to eight points.

Tivy faces San Antonio Memorial in a road match on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and hosts San Antonio Kennedy on Friday.