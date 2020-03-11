Pirates blanked by Cornerstone

SAN ANTONIO -- Center Point mustered only four hits and that many baserunners in going down 13-0 against San Antonio Cornerstone Christian in a baseball game played Monday night.

Kolten Kitchens had half of the Pirates' batting hookups. Nick Moehle and Fernando Fuentes had the other two.

Cade Crawley drew a walk to first, which accounted for one more baserunner.

Austin Hander struckout four in three innings, and Kitchens set down two batters in one inning of relief.

The Pirates on on the road again Thursday when they take on San Antonio Central Catholic.