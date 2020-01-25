Antlers medal at Judson tourney - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers medal at Judson tourney

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:03 pm

CONVERSE – A first, two seconds, one third place and consolation honors were picked up by Tivy varsity players when they competed in their first tournament action of the new year at the Judson Tennis Tournament held Friday.

Cooper Cockrill and Catherine Harmon were gold medalists in ‘B’ mixed doubles.

Silver winners were Grace Carlson in ‘B’ girls’ singles and the ‘A’ girls doubles tandem of Shayna Meek and Lexi Harrel.

Savannah Foster and Colten Harper finished third in ‘A’ mixed doubles, while  Makayla Foster took consolation in ‘B’ girls singles.

The Antler Tennis Team plays next in the UTSA Tourney on Saturday, Feb. 1.

