Hawks tame Lions, advance in playoffs

LEANDER – Our Lady of the Hills made its fourth straight football win its most important on Friday when the Hawks tamed the Lions of Huntsville Alpha Omega 36-28 and advance in TAPPS 6-man Division-II playoff action.

The Hawks will face Watagua Harvest Christian at a site and day to be determined.

Luke Martinez continues to make strides every game since returning from injury and completed 14 of 26 passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 108 yards.

William Cummings was on the receiving end of six of Martinez' passes for 106 yards and scored all four of OLH’s air-attack touchdowns.

Cummings showed his hands could also catch what the Lions were throwing by managing three interceptions when on defense.

Joe Mein hauled in a pair of passes for 55 yards and more defensive gems were turned in by Jacob Cruz with seven tackles and Sam Watts making six.

The Hawks led the first quarter 8-0, went up 30-12 at half, lengthened that to 36-18 after three and then held on to get its season record to 5-4