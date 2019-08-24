Hawks fast, physical in pre-season outing

Our Lady of the Hills took on three different teams in football scrimmage action at Hawks Field on Friday, Aug. 23 and was perfect, at least on the scoreboard, as the regular season comes around this week.

The Hawks’ first session was their tightest test, but they succeeded in outscoring San Antonio Castle Hills 5-4 in terms of touchdowns

Cody Davis displayed some versatility with one receiving touchdown and one rushing. Luke Martinez rushed for a touchdown and William Tran, and Treves Hyde each catching scoring passes.

Against Round Rock Christian, OLH ended play with four trips to the end zone and limited the Crusaders to zero.

Brian Casillas, Martinez and Stephen Grocki all had rushing trips to the endzone. Deacon Cruz passed to Tran for the other score.

In their final session, the Hawks outscored San Antonio Lutheran 5-1.

Casillas and Martinez were 1-2 battering rams out of the backfield, where Casillas scored twice and Martinez once. Grocki and Stefan Sirianni each caught touchdown passes form Cruz.

Defensively, the starting unit allowed no scores and only three first downs.

“It was good to get a live look against someone other than ourselves. I saw a lot of good things from several different guys. Foremost I felt like our starting offense moved the ball well and finished drives off with scores. Luke had a solid showing at quarterback and made good decisions, which will be key for our offensive success,” said head coach Chris Ramirez. “Defensively we looked fast and physical. That's a great combination. There's still things that we have to clean up and improve on. But thankfully it appears that those things are correctable and instructional changes."

Ramirez commended his seniors on their performance and leadership.

“Our seniors, Cody (Davis), Jake (Chapman), William (Cummings), and William (Tran) had a great showing on both sides of the ball and led like seniors should. Brian was outstanding by being disruptive and physical on defense and elusive and initiating contact when running the ball,” said Ramirez.

The Hawks open regular season play at home on Friday, Aug., 30 against Brooks Academy with kickoff set at 6 p.m.