Calallen knocks Tivy from postseason play

FLORESVILLE – Corpus Christi Calallen capitalized on its trademark punishing ground game and a surprisingly potent passing attack to knock off Tivy, 53-35, in a Class 5A Division II area-round playoff battle Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Calallen quarterback Jarrett Garza ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another 109 yards and one score, sparking an offensive blitzkrieg that rolled up 534 total yards as the Wildcats improved to 12-1 on the year and earned a regional-round playoff berth next week against Brenham.

Calallen’s Charley Hill added 164 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and Riggs Barrett bulled his way in for a pair of scores to wrap up longtime Wildcat coach Phil Danaher’s 469th career win – the most in Texas high school football history and the fourth best among national records.

Tivy capped its 2019 season with a 10-2 mark after reeling off 10 consecutive victories.

“These guys have won a ton of games and been great examples to our younger players,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “They’ve done a great job of fighting and competing. They’re a good group of kids. We had opportunities and we just didn’t get it done at the right time, but their effort and desire was never in question. They were fighting until the end, and I’m proud of them.”

Tivy quarterback Trapper Pannell threw for four touchdowns on the night, including a 29-yarder to Cole Miears early in the first quarter that, along with first of Jared Zirkel’s five extra-point kicks, gave the Antlers a 7-0 lead.

Calallen answered with back-to-back touchdown runs by Barrett and a 38-yard field goal from Collin Kieschnick to pull ahead 17-7 midway through the second quarter, but Pannell cut that deficit to 17-14 with a 9-yard TD run at the 3:28 mark.

Hill’s 24-yard touchdown scamper in the final 1:46 of the quarter sent Calallen into halftime leading 24-14, but Pannell found Colten Drake open on a 41-yard scoring strike on Tivy’s first possession of the second half to make it a 24-21 game.

Garza took over from there, scoring on a 5-yard run with 3:30 left in the third quarter and dialing up Grayson Leal on a 78-yard touchdown pass one series later to give Calallen a 38-21 edge.

Another Kieschnick field goal early in the fourth quarter extended the Wildcats’ advantage to 41-21, but Pannell came right back with a 37-yard over-the-middle TD pass to Miears to keep the Antlers within striking distance at 41-28.

Tivy wouldn’t get any closer. Garza scored twice in the closing minutes on runs of 1 and 27 yards to put Calallen up 53-28, more than offsetting a late 19-yard touchdown pass from Pannell to Drake in the final 2:19.

Pannell capped the evening 21-of-39 through the air for 342 yards, with Drake hauling in six passes for 105 yards and Miears adding seven catches for 101 yards. Senior Brooks McCoy finished with four catches for 86 yards.

“We had some good things happen,” Jones said. “We started off that first drive as good as it could get, but we just couldn’t get some things to work at the right time. I hate it for these kids, but they did everything we asked them to do. Congratulations to Calallen. That’s a great program.”