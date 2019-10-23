Lady Antlers on a roll, host Champion Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy kept rolling towards the Class 5A volleyball playoffs by dispatching Veteran’s Memorial in three sets Tuesday 25-14, 25-16, 25-11.

The District 26-5A win was the fourth in a row for the Lady Antlers (27-11, 11-3), keeping them firmly entrenched in second place behind only Boerne Champion, who will invade Antler Gym on Friday. Tivy battled the Chargers in three tough sets a month ago.

Against Veteran’s Memorial Ally Scheidle made 12 kills and had 20 assists.

Savana Trahan had 14 digs and Hailey Davis recorded four blocks.

After hosting Champion, Tivy has one final regular season match remaining in San Antonio on Tuesday, Oct. 29 when the Lady Antlers will also seek to avenge a district loss to Harlandale.

Junior Varsity

The Lady Antler junior varsity team lost to the Lady Patriots Patriots 13-25, 21-25.

Amelia Balser was high among her teammates in three categories with six digs, four kills and five aces. Maddie Dominguez also had six digs, while Allie Finch posted four kills as well.

Freshmen

In the freshman contest, Tivy went three sets before losing 16-25, 25-16, 9-15.

Alexis Burrows served two aces, made seven kills and had nine digs. Quency Guerriero killed three Patriots’ shots and posted 10 digs. Hazel Wellborn assisted 15 times and Ariana Munerlyn served up an ace, made three kills and had 14 digs.

The Lady Antlers will host Boerne Champion Friday, with JV and freshment playing at 5 p.m. and varsity taking the floor at 6:15 p.m.