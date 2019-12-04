Lady Antlers open district with win over Seguin - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Antlers open district with win over Seguin

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:01 am

Lady Antlers open district with win over Seguin Billy Nabours

SEGUIN – The Tivy Lady Antlers opened defense of their Distrct 26-5A basketball title in resounding fashion on Tuesday by goring Seguin’s Matadors 41-18.

Audrey Robertson met her season scoring average with 15 points against Seguin.

Freshman Riley Dill scored nine, eight each came from Presleigh Way and Ashlee Zirkel, while Julia Becker nicked the Matadors for one.

Tivy led 24-14 at half in the game where the lone negative that stood out was the Lady Antlers subpar free throw shooting. Tivy sank only eight of 18 for 44 percent at the line. Tivy committed few fouls, however, as Seguin went to the free throw line only six times, converting two for 33 percent.

Tivy (6-2, 1-0) plays in the Hays Tournament over the weekend and gets back to district business with SA McCollum coming to Antler Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

