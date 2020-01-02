Antlers wax Wagner 73-57

Tivy closed out 2019 in a big way by beating San Antonio Wagner 73-57 Tuesday in an early key matchup between two teams that have to be considered favorites when determining playoff positions among District 26-5A boys basketball contenders.

“We did a good job of beating their pressure,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young. “We had high expectations and carried them out and are playing with confidence which is half the battle. It was a good one to put in the win column."

Snaring the victory away from the Thunderbirds was critical since the team from Judson ISD entered Tuesday’s matchup 2-0 in district – same as Tivy. The Antlers also went to 14-7 overall, although just seconds into the game it appeared Tivy might be in for a rough patch.

The Antlers won the tip, but missed their first four shot attempts. Meanwhile, Wagner went up 2-0 only 25 seconds into the game. That would be the only time the Thunderbirds were flying high, however.

Jackson Young’s regulation field goal and follow up free throw gave Tivy a lead, 3-2, it never relinquished the rest of the way. Tivy led 15-4 after one quarter and eventually whipped Wagner down to a 15 point deficit at the half, 36-21.

Young finished the game with 27 points that included seven made three’s in 10 attempts and teammate Abraham Viera added 21 points, highlighted by seven of eight makes at the free throw line, but it was freshman Jackson Johnson who was the focal point during Tivy’s big first period run.

Jackson Johnston earned seven of his 11 points when Tivy pilfered the Thunderbirds in the opening eight minutes. Viera assisted Jackson Johnston for two of the buckets and wound up co-leading Tivy in handouts with six.

“We’ve been utilizing Jackson (Johnston), especially when the other team decides to focus on Abraham and Jackson (Young), and in this game he was open early so we went to him,” said Young.

Jackson Johnson returned the favors later and ended with six assists of his own.

All in all, Tivy’s offensive efforts profited from its assists total, which amounted to 22 for the game. Jackson Young added five, Will Johnston and Christian Gorham threw two each onto the assist pile and John Henry Hayes had one. Gorham stole a pair of Wagner passes and topped Tivy in that department.

Hayes and Gorham complimented the double figure numbers of Young, Viera, and Jackson Johnston with six apiece. Will Johnston added two points.

“We carried things out and had kids do some things that just don’t show up in the stats, but are vital to our success,” said Young.

Another big game lies ahead when the Antlers travel to San Antonio on Friday to take on another tough foe in Veteran’s Memorial.