Spikes 8A, 8B split, 7A, 7B sweep Boerne South

While the Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade teams split their games with Boerne South on the road, the seventh grade Spikes swept the Chargers before a home crowd Wednesday night.

Spikes 8A

The Spikes 8A team brought home a disappointing loss of 19-0 to Boerne South Despite not scoring, the Spikes still had some solid efforts both offensively and

defensively.

Aden Hernandez completed first half passes of 20 yards to Mason Carlile and another

for 30 yards.

A fumble was forced by Aiden Varwig and loose footballs were picked up Gavin Garcia and Dane Grabbs, while Cameron Pena had an interception.

Tackles for losses were turned in by Joseph Aguirre, Matthew Rodrigues, Luis Ceballoa and Westin Hurta.

Spikes 8B

The Peterson 8B team came on top of a squeaker, by downing Boerne South 18-14 following a fourth quarter comeback. Top offensive plays that resulted in scores were from Eric Batts with a 60-yard kickoff

return and Miguel Perez, who ran for two scores on runs covering 22 and 45 yards.

For the defense, Perez stepped in front a Boerne South pass for an interception and Maverick Delgado and Gavin Everett had fumble recoveries. Preston Mixon caused one fumble and loss of yardage tackles were made by Hunter Brackeen, Tanner Beck and Austin Alba.

Spikes 7A

The Spikes 7A team won 12-6 when Cade Jones scored from the 2 yardline and then intercepted a pass that he took to the house for 40 yards and a defensive score.

Aiden Irvin had multiple runs of 12 yards or more, Myles McDaniels had a 10 -yard run for a first down and Domynik Vasquez added 15 yards to the stats.

Besides Cade Jones’ interception, other defensive standouts included Rocky Deleon and Carson Jones, both with interceptions, and Vasquez, Jaykwon Benson and Christian Torres all making sacks.

Spikes 7B

The HPMS 7B remains unbeaten after downing Boerne South 46-0.

Diego Benavides scored first for Peterson by intercepting a Boerne South pass and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown. Wiley Landrum’s extra point kick was good and Landrum wound up the night making five of six point after kicks.

Daniel Rodarte scored on a 30-yard run. The extra point kick was no good. Cayden Irvin scored from 6 yards out. Christian Terrazas reached the endzone from the 3 yardline and scored again when he sprinted 75 yards and ended the drive with a 5-yard run for six points.

Defensive standouts forcing turnovers for the Spikes were Benavides, who hauled in three interceptions; Braden O’Brien, who also recorded an interception and Peyton Bailey, who raced 45 yards with an interception that saw him stopped one yard shy of another defensive score.

Lost yardage tackles were made by Kevin Tovar, Mason Gore, Eduardo Lopez and Bailey.

The Spikes will have an open week and then return to the field on Oct. 29, where the 8A and 8B teams will play at home and the seventh grade teams will be on the road.