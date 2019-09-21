Hawks top Medina in homecoming win

Our Lady of the Hills celebrated its homecoming football game by blasting the Medina Bobcats 57-35 on Friday at Hawks Field in non-district action.

“It was great to get back to playing football once again. With the cancellation last week it seemed like forever since we last played, OLH head coach Chris Ramirez said. "I am very proud of our team’s effort and their fortitude throughout the entire game."

Ramirez praised his team's defense, who effectively contained the Bobcats offense and the Hawks offense for a third quarter push for the go-ahead points.

“The first half was a great defensive game by both teams. Matthew Romero and Brian Casillas did an outstanding job of disrupting the backfield and that also helped our linebackers and ends swarm to the ball," Ramirez said. "Then we had an offensive explosion in the third. Jacob Cruz brought a dual threat dimension to the game and William Cummings is a big target with speed. It was a fun game and an awesome atmosphere. It’s always nice to have a win on homecoming."

Medina led 8-6 after the first quarter and was up 15-14 at halftime, but the offensive explosion referred to by Ramirez happened after the break when the Hawks scored 43 points.

Their 57-35 lead at the end of the third stood up the rest of the way and the Hawks collected their first victory of the season.

Cody Davis completed six of 14 passes for 103 yards, three touchdowns and suffered one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards on five attempts.

Cruz went on to complete five of his eight attempts for 108 yards and three scores.

Cummings was the favorite target most of the game, hauling in five receptions for 127 yards and five trips to the end zone.

William Tran recorded two catches for a total of 37 yards and Casillas’ one catch was a 13 yard touchdown.

Casillas added 94 yards and another score on nine carries and Davis Clifton rushed four times for 27 yards and also had 45 yards on kick returns.

When playing defense, Casillas ended with 11 and a half tackles. Davis made eight stops. Romero was in on six and one half. Cruz finished with four and one half tackles and one interception return for a 33 yard touchdown was another Hawk defender staring on both sides of the ball.

Stephen Grocki converted four extra point kicks and also set nine kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

The Hawks travel to Leakey on Friday, Sep. 27 to pay the Eagles.