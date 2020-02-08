Lady Antlers clinch second place, down Champion

A hot first quarter combined with a feisty defense and the ability to stay cool under pressure equated to Tivy rolling past Boerne Champion 49-21 in girls basketball action Friday at Antler Gym.

And it was not just any old ball game since Tivy’s latest District 26-5A victory came at the expense of their long time I-10 rival.

“This was good to see after the loss we took on Tuesday,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill, referring to a 24-point loss against San Antonio Veterans Memorial. “I felt in that game with Veterans we were sluggish and half a step too slow on some things. Because of that, the coaching staff challenged the girls and they bought in. Weaknesses turned into strengths against Champion."

Strength showed up quickly when the Lady Antlers controlled offensive tempo the first half, running out to a 34-14 halftime lead.

Tivy optimized its traditional pressure defense into a 15-point streak and led 21-7 after the first quarter with buckets from Julia Becker, Audrey Robertson, Presleigh Way, and Riley Dill. Ashlee Zirkel converted two straight steals into points in the second quarter and ended the period with six of her eight points, while Robertson, Dill, and Presleigh Way complimented Zirkel’s effort with more scores of their own.

Robertson was the team’s leader with 15 points on the night, followed by 11 points from Codi Becker, who had some important minutes off the bench. Presleigh Way pitched in eight points, Julia Becker added six, Dill finished with five and Ashlynn Way recorded two points while battling foul troubles throughout the game.

“Lots of people wound up touching the ball. It was good team effort,” Dill said.

Tivy called off its offensive stampede in the second half and worked primarily on ball handling and passing, but defensively the Lady Antlers forced multiple turnovers. The Chargers gave the ball back 17 times in the second half, some via outright steals by Julia Becker, Zirkel and Presleigh Way, and there were others that will not show up in a stat line.

“It’s easy to see how many steals a player may have, but someone has to force an errant pass or inbounds play. We did that well in this game,” said Dill who was also proud of her team’s demeanor. “Things got chippy at times, but the girls stood their ground and were calm."

Tivy (27-5, 13-2) closes out district on Tuesday in San Antonio against Harlandale, and is guaranteed no worse than second place finish in the district standings, which will pit Tivy against District 25-5A’s third place finisher at a time, place, and date to be determined.

JV, FRESHMEN

Tivy’s junior varsity and freshmen girls’ basketball teams were not as fortunate as their varsity counterparts when it came to results versus Boerne Champion on Friday.

The Lady Antler junior varsity team fell 36-25 and managed only three players in the points.

Laila Casillas led with 10 points, followed eight from Jaime Jackson and seven by Laurel Pruitt.

Freshmen

Champion won the freshman game 35-16.

Jadyn Way and Sasha Rodriguez scored four each for Tivy, two apiece were from Jacie Wright, Aliana Guardiola, and My Tran Dang, while Kailey Langbein and Desiree Abrigo both had one each.

Subvarsity teams will continue district play on Tuesday, when they will face San Antonio Harlandale on the road. Game time is 5:30 p.m.