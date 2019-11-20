Lady Pirates open with loss to Johnson City - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Pirates open with loss to Johnson City

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 4:12 pm

Lady Pirates open with loss to Johnson City

CENTER POINT – The Center Point Lady Pirates opened their basketball season at home on Tuesday against Class 3A Johnson City with the Eagles winning 33-20.

Kammi Skeen led the Lady Pirates with 14 points and two each were scored by Victoria Beckerson, Iris Lozano and Jaylin Haughie.

Haughie was steals leader with five, followed by Beckerson’s four.

Freshmen Beckerson with six and Lozano and Kortney Carmouche each at five were rebounds leaders for Center Point.

The Lady Pirates will to Pleasanton Friday to face another set of Eagles and will be back at home Tuesday, Dec. 3 hosting Comfort.

