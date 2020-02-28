Antlers Class 5A Area Champs with 60-51 win over Floresville - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers Class 5A Area Champs with 60-51 win over Floresville

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 11:31 pm

Billy Nabours

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s senior-laden team extended its basketball season by getting past Floresville 60-51 in boys Class 5A area round action on Friday and advancing to the reginal quarterfinals.

“It’s wonderful to get the win and I’m so proud of our kids. Our class and character persevered,” said head coach Brian Young.

Abraham Viera is one of four senior starters and wound up with 25 points, 12 coming with a quartet of three pointers. Fellow seniors Jackson Young followed with 20 points – also hitting four treys. Christian Gorham finished with seven points and Will Johnston added two. Freshman sensation Jackson Johnston pitched in six points toward the win.

“It was such a great feeling when the buzzer went off and everyone ran to each other,” Viera said.

Both teams were locked 14-14 after one quarter, 31-31 at the half and Tivy (24-12) held a slim 41-40 edge when the fourth quarter began.

Tivy's next opponent, time and location of the upcoming Class 5A regional quarterfinal will be reported when available.

