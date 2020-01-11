Hawks fall to NBC

NEW BRAUNFELS – Our Lady of the Hills fell to 0-2 in TAPPS district action when the New Braunfels Christian Wildcats clawed past the Hawks 56-39 on Friday.

James Ibarra did most of the scoring damage for the Hawks with his 24 points.

Sam Cummings came away with five points, Chandler Harris had four, Luke Martinez had three, William Cummings scored two and Matthew Cummings had one.

The game was close after one quarter with the Wildcats up only 15-13, but the Wildcats scored double numbers each of the final three periods, and OLH managed no more than nine in any of the last tree quarters.

The Hawks return to their home court on Tuesday, where they will take on San Antonio Keystone at 6:30 p.m.