Lady Pirates' season ends in D'Hanis

D'HANIS -- The Center Point Lady Pirates were scratched out of volleyball playoff contention in four sets by the Brackett Tigerettes on Monday in a Class 2A bi-district match played in D'Hanis.

The scores went 22-25, 15-25, 25-22, 20-25 and ended Center Point's season at 13-19.

Center Point held a 2-1 lead and tied Brackett on three occasions in the first set, but untimely errors were fatal for the Lady Pirates, who committed 15 hitting miscues.

"We just kind of gave it away. Little things added up and lack of focus hurt as well," said Center Point head coach Caitlin Whittle. "Brackett was better and had improved since we played them before, while we couldn't fix stuff we tried to.”

Center Point did muster some life after dropping the first two sets when Jaylin Haughie served up eight straight points in the third set. Haughie's efforts, complimented with a Lexi Mills' kill, took the Lady Pirates from down 12-13 to up 20-13. Paige Ponce, Mills and Kaylee Blackledge eventually pieced together the final points that earned the win.

The fourth set appeared headed in Center Point's favor as well when Haughie again found a hot serving hand by jazzing the Lady Pirates out front 7-1.

Brackett discovered its own touch, however and ran the score to 17-15 with nine straight of its own and then nickle and dimed plays the remainder of the set to come out ahead and advance to the second round.