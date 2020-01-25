Lady Antlers blast Kennedy 81-13

SAN ANTONIO – It was no contest when Tivy’s Lady Antlers took on San Antonio Kennedy in girls’ District 26-5A basketball on Friday with Tivy blasting the Lady Rockets 81-13.

Tivy stretched its district mark to 11-1 and overall is 25-4 with a tougher matchup awaiting on Friday when the Lady Antlers host San Antonio Wagner starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nine players accounted for Tivy’s single game high for points this year, led Julia Becker’s season personal high of 19 points.

Audrey Robertson and Ashlynn Way scored 12 each, Cassidy Harmon had nine, Ashlee Zirkel chipped in eight, Codi Becker finished seven, Laurel Pruitt added six and four each were put down by Laila Casillas and Presleigh Way.

Sub-varsity

Like their varsity counterparts, Tivy’s junior varsity and freshmen girls had little problems with San Antonio Kennedy in sub-varsity girls’ basketball on Friday.

The JV team won 56-16 behind 18 points from Riley Dill and 13 by Jamie Jackson.

Four players were in double figures for the freshmen which won its game 56-22 to even its district mark at 6-6 and 8-8 for the year.

Scoring an even dozen were Aliana Guardiola, My Tran Dang, and Jadyn Way, while Desiree Abrigo added 10 points.