Area ruling

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s girls won their 30th basketball game of the season with a 66-48 downing of the San Antonio Highlands Owls in Class 5A area-round playoff action Friday.

The victory propelled the Lady Antlers (30-5) into an all-District 26-5A regional quarterfinals competition set for Tuesday at San Antonio’s Northside Sports Gym.

Tivy, which finished as runner-up to San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the district title race, faces third place 26-5A playoff seed San Antonio Wagner, which defeated San Antonio Houston in another area game. It will mark the third time the Lady Antlers and Lady Thunderbirds have squared off this season. Tivy won both games, knocking off Wagner 65-51 last December and posting a 66-55 home win over the Thunderbirds on Jan. 31.

Tivy is shooting for a third consecutive regional tournament berth.

Taking out Highlands proved a team effort Friday as nine Lady Antlers found themselves in the scorebook. Senior Audrey Robertson led the way with 15 points, Julia Becker followed with 13, and Presleigh Way put up double figures with an 11-point night. Ashlee Zirkel netted eight points for Tivy, Liz Twiss and Ashlynn Way scored six each, Cassidy Harmon and Codi Becker were in for three apiece, and Lalia Casillas drained a free throw.

Julia Becker assisted on five other buckets and blocked two Owl shot attempts. Robertson also swatted back a pair of potential buckets, made four steals, and led the team with nine rebounds. Ashlynn Way was in on five rebounds as she and Robertson accounted for just over half of Tivy’s total 27 boards.