Pirates fall to St. Anthony - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates fall to St. Anthony

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:45 pm

Pirates fall to St. Anthony Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Their first game of 2020 was not a reason for celebration as the Pirates fell to St. Anthony 50-29 on Tuesday in a non-district boys’ basketball game at Pirate Gym.

Although Center Point received points form half a dozen players, no Pirate scored in double digits.

Cade Crawley was tops with eight points, followed by Joseph Carmouche with six, Kolby Vincent and Leo Martinez at five each, Kolten Kitchens with three, and Abel Bustamante with two.

Carmouche did bring down 12 rebounds, while Martinez took in nine and Vincent finished with seven rebounds for the Pirates (2-7).

Center Point take on Gervin Academy in San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:45 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]