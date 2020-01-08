Pirates fall to St. Anthony

Their first game of 2020 was not a reason for celebration as the Pirates fell to St. Anthony 50-29 on Tuesday in a non-district boys’ basketball game at Pirate Gym.

Although Center Point received points form half a dozen players, no Pirate scored in double digits.

Cade Crawley was tops with eight points, followed by Joseph Carmouche with six, Kolby Vincent and Leo Martinez at five each, Kolten Kitchens with three, and Abel Bustamante with two.

Carmouche did bring down 12 rebounds, while Martinez took in nine and Vincent finished with seven rebounds for the Pirates (2-7).

Center Point take on Gervin Academy in San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.