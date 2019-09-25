Lady Pirates halted by Harper

HARPER – Center Point saw their mild win streak halted by the Harper Longhorns on Tuesday in a District 29-2A volleyball match.

Center Point (9-14, 2-2) failed to manage a single bock against the Longhorns, was only 52 percent in serve percentage and made 19 serve receive errors during its three set sweep at Harper’s hands 16-25, 13-25, 11-25.

“We’ll try a few more things and see if we can’t get things right,” said head coach Caitlin Whittle.

Leading Center Point with six kills and 20 assists was Lexi Mills. Kammi Skeen added five kills and Kiersten Adams put up 11 assists.

Victoria Beckerson was high ace server at three, while Page Ponce had nine digs to be tops in that category.

Center Point travels to Lackland Stacey in San Antonio for another district outing on Friday.