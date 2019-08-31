Hawks opener halted against Brooks Academy

The home, and season opener for Our Lady of the Hills’ football was short circuited due to heavy lightening that plagued the area on Friday, ending the game in the first half.

With 8:56 remaining before halftime, it was decided by Hawks and Brooks Academy officials to halt play. But the Hawks and Bengals will get a re-do of sorts on Friday, Sep. 13.

“We will make up our game,” said OLH head coach Chis Ramirez.

“Our game with Atonement has been cancelled because Atonement didn’t make a team. We were open due to that and so is Brooks. So on Sept. 13 we will travel to them.,” said Ramirez.

As far picking up where the opener stopped or starting anew is something both sides will discuss.

“We haven’t decided yet, but right now, I’m in favor of a new start,” said Ramirez.

The season starter began at 6 p.m. and was disrupted almost an hour and a half in by the evening’s first lightening delay.

“We played one play into the second quarter. After waiting around until 8:15 it was communicated that our earliest start time would be 9:00 if there were no further strikes. Coaches met and agreed to call the game,” Ramirez said.

Before seeing the game abbreviated, the Hawks did get in some licks, both offensively and defensively.

The Hawks' ground game totaled 56 yards on eight rushes. The receiving corp tallied 23 yards with two catches.

Luke Martinez carried the ball three times for seven yards. He ran nine yards for the team’s only score, but also suffered a 10-yard loss later when Brooks’ defenders sacked him. Brian Casillas caught a pass for the extra point.

Cody Davis had one rush for 23 yards, Casillas toted twice for 30 yards and Stephen Grocki rushed once for six yards.

Martinez completed two of five passes. Davis had one reception for 15 yards, and Casillas caught the other for eight yards.

“The offense moved the ball easily on the first series. On our second one we fumbled inside the 10,” said Ramirez.

Switching to defense saw Davis lead with four tackles smf Casillas made three stops.

Will Cummings, Joe Mein, and Davis Clifton had two tackles each and Matthew Romero made one.

“Tonight was strange in many ways. We were excited to get the season started, especially on our home field. I thought our offense moved the ball well," Ramirez said. "Defensively, we made several good reads, but missed some tackles we should have made. It is not ideal to not finish the game, but I felt it was the right call to make. We will learn from the action we played tonight and prepare for our first game on the road next week at Bulverde Living Rock."