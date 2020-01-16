Hawks down Crusaders 5-1

Our Lady of the Hills' boys continued to hang in for a possible TAPPS soccer playoff berth by crushing the Crusaders of San Antonio Atonement 5-1 on Tuesday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.

The win at KSC put the Hawks back on the plus side at 5-4 in district competition with five games remaining on the docket. Next up is Schertz John Paul-II on Friday.

The latest win was sparked off a three-goal effort by Brian Casillas and had some firsts as well.

Ezequiel Barrientos scored the initial goal of his high school career and Jet Sapp recorded his first-ever high school assist.

Stephan Grocki also scored and more assists were courtesy of Casillas, Grocki, and Faviel Rodelo.

Diego Garcia gave a steady performance at goal keeper, where he made nine saves.

"This was a big game for us. Both teams are competing for a playoff spot," said OLH head coach Garrett Kull. "The game held some high energy that saw everyone contribute, and young players like Jet, Faviel, and Ezequiel step up."

The Hawks are in Schertz on Friday to face John Paul-II.