Hawks down Crusaders 5-1 - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks down Crusaders 5-1

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:23 pm

Hawks down Crusaders 5-1 Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Our Lady of the Hills' boys continued to hang in for a possible TAPPS soccer playoff berth by crushing the Crusaders of San Antonio Atonement 5-1 on Tuesday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.

The win at KSC put the Hawks back on the plus side at 5-4 in district competition with five games remaining on the docket. Next up is Schertz John Paul-II on Friday.

The latest win was sparked off a three-goal effort by Brian Casillas and had some firsts as well.

Ezequiel Barrientos scored the initial goal of his high school career and Jet Sapp recorded his first-ever high school assist.

Stephan Grocki also scored and more assists were courtesy of Casillas, Grocki, and Faviel Rodelo.

Diego Garcia gave a steady performance at goal keeper, where he made nine saves.

"This was a big game for us. Both teams are competing for a playoff spot," said OLH head coach Garrett Kull. "The game held some high energy that saw everyone contribute, and young players like Jet, Faviel, and Ezequiel step up."

The Hawks are in Schertz on Friday to face John Paul-II.

Posted in , on Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:23 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]