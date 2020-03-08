Hawks take win over Pirates

Our Lady of the Hills broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the fifth inning and went on to defeat Center Point 8-3 in baseball on Friday night at Pirate Field.

The Hawks and Pirates were locked up evenly until the fifth inning, which was followed by OLH scoring twice in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh en route to the team’s third straight win.

For the game, OLH totaled six hits with seven baserunners left stranded and three errors committed.

Winning pitcher Andrew Houdeshell had a complete game, one-hitter and posted 17 strike outs. He also wet two-for-three with a double and a triple to his credit.

Cody Davis was also good for two hits in four at-bats, both being singles, while Sam Watts had two RBIs and Evan Houdeshell scored two runs.

For the Pirates, Kolten Kitchens was tagged with the loss with four and one-third innings to his credit. Kolby Vincent was on in relief for two and two-thirds innings.

The Hawks play at home on Friday, Match 20 against Bracken Christian. Game time is 5 p.m. The Pirates will be on the road Monday to San Antonio, where they will take on Cornerstone.