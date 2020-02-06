Hawks end season with bi-district loss to St. Joseph

BRYAN – Our Lady of the Hills gave a valiant effort before falling just sort, 4-3, against Bryan St. Joseph in TAPPS bi-district boys soccer on Wednesday.

The Hawks finished their season 8-8 and had won three straight before St. Joseph edged them.

Stephen Grocki scored all three OLH goals. Diego Garela recorded 12 saves at goalie.

Brian Casillas finished his Hawk career, but will continue playing collegiately at Schreiner University.

Coach Chris Ramirez also cited Davis Clifton for playing amazing defense all season and providing tremendous leadership.