Hawks end season with bi-district loss to St. Joseph - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks end season with bi-district loss to St. Joseph

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:51 pm

Hawks end season with bi-district loss to St. Joseph Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

BRYAN – Our Lady of the Hills gave a valiant effort before falling just sort, 4-3, against Bryan St. Joseph in TAPPS bi-district boys soccer on Wednesday.

The Hawks finished their season 8-8 and had won three straight before St. Joseph edged them.

Stephen Grocki scored all three OLH goals. Diego Garela recorded 12 saves at goalie.

Brian Casillas finished his Hawk career, but will continue playing collegiately at Schreiner University.

Coach Chris Ramirez also cited Davis Clifton for playing amazing defense all season and providing tremendous leadership.

Posted in , on Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:51 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]