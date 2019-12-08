Hawks drop thriller to Pharr - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks drop thriller to Pharr

Our Lady of the Hills lost a close 2-1 decision to Pharr Oratory in TAPPS district boys’ soccer play at Kerrville’s Soccer Complex on Saturday.

The Hawks' (1-3, 1-2) lone goal was scored by Jake Chapman.

“It was good physical game and a pretty good defensive game. For being such a young and inexperienced team we played to their level and actually controlled the game at times,” said coach Jorge Salinas.

Salinas, the coach for OLH’s Lady Hawks, was filling in for usual head coach Garrett Kull. 

“There was a good defensive performance turned in by Davis Clifton, and standout player Brian Casillas has a high ankle sprain and just coming back to full form,” said Salinas.

Earlier in the week, the Hawks suffered their first district loss on Thursday when they were shutout 7-0 at San Marcos Academy.

“SMA had a very good team and we’re still learning a lot about ourselves as a team. I was proud of the boys for competing until the last minute of the game and being eager to try new things,” Kull said.

OLH’s next game is Saturday, Dec. 14 against Boerne Geneva.

